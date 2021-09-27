Book for UAE’s biggest entertainment event – Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Advertisement

Register at PlatinumList.net today and be a part of Dubai’s most-awaited star-studded blockbuster evening on 28th October at Meydan

Get ready to meet some of the biggest names in entertainment as one of the most-awaited blockbuster events Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is ready to rock Dubai. From the most sizzling LIVE performances to the most glorious honours, the evening will be full of entertainment. Dance away with glamorous stars Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela, sing along with Tulsi Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Malik, and Udit Narayan. Get regaled with the star hosts Maniesh Paul who along with co-host Waluscha De Sousa will keep the tempo going.

And you can be a part of this dazzling night. Register at PlatinumList.net today to book your tickets and be a part of Dubai’s most-awaited star-studded blockbuster evening on 28th October at Meydan. And this is not all!

Also meet the biggest stars from across Bollywood as well as the South cinema, OTT, Pakistani, and the Arab world. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Ayushmann Khurrana to Shruti Haasan, Nivin Pauly to Mahira Khan, Shefali Shah to Jaideep Ahlawat, and Yashraj Mukhate to Buthaina Al Raisi and Humayun Saeed to Sheheryar Munawar, and many more… Meet them all under one sky.

An unforgettable night that promises to mesmerize you with soulful songs, makes you groove with them to superhit dance numbers, watch stars dazzle the red carpet, celebrate the felicitations, and join in the fond remembrances too. So get ready for a night full of entertainment and glamour. Watch this space for more!

Powered by: The Dua Group

Platinum Partner: ARAB & INDIA SPICES LLC

Gold Partner: MAI DUBAI

Category Partners: CASA MILANO; AKSPRI JEWELLERY; LPH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Gifting Partners: BLOOMING BOX; ORGABLISS

Exclusive Magazine Partner: FILMFARE MIDDLE EAST

Exclusive English Newspaper Partner: GULF NEWS

Television Partner: B4U PLUS; B4U AFLAM

Radio Partners: 89.1 RADIO 4 FM; GOLD 4 101.3 FM

Digital Partners: PEEPINGMOON; KOIMOI; 3IN DUBAI; ARY DIGITAL; BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA; FILMY KALAKAR; BOLLYWOOD TASHAN

Support Partners: WEYYAK; ROYAL REGIS

Venue Partner: THE MEYDAN HOTEL DUBAI

Ticketing Partner: PLATINUMLIST TICKETS

Event Brought to you by: STARZ MEDIA

