Book for UAE’s biggest entertainment event – Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Get ready to meet some of the biggest names in entertainment as one of the most-awaited blockbuster events Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is ready to rock Dubai. From the most sizzling LIVE performances to the most glorious honours, the evening will be full of entertainment. Dance away with glamorous stars Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela, sing along with Tulsi Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Malik, and Udit Narayan. Get regaled with the star hosts Maniesh Paul who along with co-host Waluscha De Sousa will keep the tempo going.
Also meet the biggest stars from across Bollywood as well as the South cinema, OTT, Pakistani, and the Arab world. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Ayushmann Khurrana to Shruti Haasan, Nivin Pauly to Mahira Khan, Shefali Shah to Jaideep Ahlawat, and Yashraj Mukhate to Buthaina Al Raisi and Humayun Saeed to Sheheryar Munawar, and many more… Meet them all under one sky.
An unforgettable night that promises to mesmerize you with soulful songs, makes you groove with them to superhit dance numbers, watch stars dazzle the red carpet, celebrate the felicitations, and join in the fond remembrances too. So get ready for a night full of entertainment and glamour. Watch this space for more!
