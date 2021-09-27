Shahid Kapoor Has Only 2 Words For Hrithik Roshan
Shahid Kapoor Praises Hrithik Roshan & Expresses His Desire To Work With Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, has been making a lot of buzzes ever since it was announced. As the fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actor conducted a Q & A session wherein he shared his opinion about Hrithik Roshan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Akkineni has received rave reviews for her performance as Rajji in Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2. So when a fan asked Haider star to say a few words about Samantha’s performance in the series, he was all praises for her.

During the Q & A session, Shahid Kapoor said, “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her sometime.” His reply is going viral on social media. Samantha’s fans are very much elated to see what will she respond to Shahid’s kind words.

Another fan asked the star to comment about Hrithik Roshan, to which Shahid wrote, “5 4 3 2 1 bang bang. I just love him on screen.” Followed by a collision symbol.

It is also worth pointing out that Shahid Kapoor also answered questions about his upcoming film Jersey. A fan asked him was, “One word about @NameisNani”, to this Kapoor replied, “I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.”

When another fan asked him, “did you enjoy working with mrunal in jersey??” Shahid wrote, “Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun.”

A third user asked him, “What you think about jersey director?” Shahid Kapoor wrote back, “To be honest I think he is my favourite so far” Followed by eyes exploding head and smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

