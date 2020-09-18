Bombay Civil Court Passes Interim Order To Stop Rumours Around FAU G Game Being Sushant Singh Rajput’s Conceptualisation

The Bombay City Civil court on Thursday passed an interim order against unknown persons restraining them from spreading all speculations and rumours about FAU-G being conceptualizing by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The game is being seen as India’s answer to PUB G.

GOQii Technologies Private Limited and Studio nCore Private Limited had approached the civil court and cited that they were being “caused great hardship” by alleged rumours being spread on social media. The alleged defamatory messages also affected those associated with the private firm — including the former’s CEO Vishal Gondal, ambassador actor Akshay Kumar and other concerned persons, as reported by Indian Express.

After PUB G was banned in India, Akshay Kumar, who is the face of GOQii, had announced the FAU-G game will be released by the end of October. The actor has been dragged into an alleged conspiracy, speculations that the game FAU G was originally Sushant Singh Rajput’s brainchild.

According to the publication, Vertices Partners, the legal firm representing the two companies also submitted the court various screenshots of alleged defamatory messages being shared online. The legal firm also alleged that the messages being shared online was “completely false and baseless”. They also submitted complaints filed with various police stations in Mumbai about the rumours being spread that the game FAU G was conceptualised by Sushant.

“Defendant no. 1 (unknown persons) representing unknown persons, is hereby restrained from posting and reposting tweets, sharing posts, sending messages and videos on various social media platforms… until further orders,” the court said, as reported by the publication.

The companies also issued a press statement warning that if any “miscreant or anti-social element disseminates any false tweets, videos, and/or messages on any social media platforms” against them, Akshay Kumar, CEO Vishal Gondal or any of their directors, investors, employees or representatives, shall be taken accountable for committing contempt of court.

