Well-known character actor Boman Irani was visibly overwhelmed by the words of appreciation and admiration from “Neerja” and “Aarya” director Ram Madhvani, who spoke about the actor, his giving nature and his zest for knowledge sharing, at a virtual event.

The event was organised to mark the third anniversary of Irani’s production house, Irani Movietone, and the actor’s creative venture, Spiral Bound, a screenplay-writing workshop for aspirants.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Madhvani congratulated Boman Irani and said: “I cried the last time when I was speaking about him (Irani); today, I will try not to cry. Boman is a dear dear friend — and somebody who is so giving and is doing a marvellous job of passing on knowledge, which is so rare in the industry.”

Ram Madhvani added: “What I hear today is not only the knowledge of writing, but also the knowledge that I get whenever I meet Boman. He is passing it on as a person teaching people why we do what we do and that is really a great thing that I see Boman doing. Boman, you are certainly my hero and I thank you for whatever you do.”

As soon as Madhvani completed his address, Boman Irani, with tears in his eyes, thanked him for his friendship, love and support. The actor has a busy year ahead of him. The films he’ll be seen in 2022 include “Jayeshbhai Jordar”, “Runway 34”, and “Uunchai”.

