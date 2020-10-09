Actress Bipasha Basu on Thursday shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs from the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of dashami/dusshera married women smear vermilion on each other’s foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

“Memories of the same day last year 8th October 2019. #shindoorkhela #durgapuja #withmyfamily #withmyfriends,” captioned Bipasha Basu.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was recently seen in the web series “Dangerous”, which marked her debut on the digital platform.

Meanwhile in conversation with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover opened about the pregnancy rumours that keep circulation about them. Bipasha said, “Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating.” Karan jokingly added, “I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me.”

Aren’t Bipasha’s Durga Puja photos just amazing? Do share your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: #Prabhas21: Amitabh Bachchan Joins Prabhas & Deepika Padukone In The Epic Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube