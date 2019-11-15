Bhumi Pednekar Objectifying Women In Films: “Not Comfortable Where The Hero Is Smacking A Girl’s Butt”

In a short span, Bhumi Pednekar has certainly carved a deep niche for herself in the industry. Right from playing the overweight girl in Dum Laga K Haisha to a 65-year-old in her recent Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi has definitely become every filmmaker’s dream actor for an unconventional script in the making.

And now, Bhumi has revealed that she would never want to be a part of a film that objectifies women. Reasoning her choice of films, Bhumi has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Every character that I play is only getting more challenging and making me a better actor. Every time I think about what’s next, some amazing writers and directors come with path-breaking parts for me. It’s only the start and I keep telling people that Saand Ki Aankh and Bala are only my fifth and sixth films (respectively). My journey has been very short and beautiful, and I have a long way to go.”

But she is definite that she will never be a part of a film that does not have a strongly etched female character. “I love dancing and I’m not against item songs. I don’t have a problem with women wearing bikinis on the screen. In fact, I’ll be wearing one on screen someday. But when women are made into objects of glamour, that is something I don’t want to do. ’m not comfortable doing a film where the hero is smacking a girl’s bu** and the nation is celebrating it. I can’t be a part of a film that is anti-feminist or women bashing, or something that is out of my moral comfort.”

For the unversed, Bhumi’s last outing, Bala alongside Ayushamnn Khurrana and Yami Gautam had won her criticism and appreciation for playing the character of a dark girl despite her being conventionally fair-skinned. Bala revolved around the issue of premature balding.

