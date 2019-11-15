Darbar Update: Rajinikanth Starts Dubbing For His Character Aditya Arunasalam

Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is in news everywhere for all good reasons. The AR Murugadoss directorial is one of the most awaited releases in the Indian film industry. The motion poster of the magnum opus which was unveiled last week has been very well appreciated by the cine-goers. Rajini fans and movie lovers just can’t wait for the makers to unveil the trailer of the film.

The latest news related to the action thriller is that the megastar kicked off the dubbing session for his character Aditya Arunasalam from the film yesterday.

Murugadoss yesterday tweeted, “Thalaivarin Darbar Dubbing starts today!!! #DarbarThiruvizha”

It will be after a huge gap of 27 years where one will get to see the actor donning the role of a cop. Rajinikanth in Darbar will be seen delivering strong dialogues and performing some of the toughest action sequences.

The film also has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu among others in pivotal roles.

The post productional work for the film is going at full pace.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca production house.

Music for the action thriller is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film will hit the big screen in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages on 15th January on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

