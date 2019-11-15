Love Chahcha Chaudhary From The 90s? Anushka Sharma’s NUSH Has Made Him Easily Accessible

After drawing inspiration from the popular character from the Tinkle comics’ Suppandi, actress Anushka Sharma’s new muse is another famous Indian comic character, none other than wise old joke-cracking man, Chacha Chaudhary for the new collection of her fashion label NUSH.

Speaking about her decision, the NH-10 actress has been quoted saying, “I used to read Chacha Chaudhary throughout my school days. I remember getting lost in the world of the Chacha and his partner Sabu, who used to solve such interesting cases, every single day.”

Anushka further said, “I want to bring back the cult nostalgia of the 90s and present it in the most pop-culture way through fashion.”

She added, “Before there was the computer, there was our Indian detective Chacha Chaudhary whose brain was sharper than a needle and faster than a computer! I want this collection to relive his genius.”

She says homegrown comics and heroes were an “essential part of any child’s growing up years in India in the 1990s and we want to present this to the world and relive the coolness of the era gone by.”

Anushka has been missing from the silver screen for quite a while now as she enjoys her marital bliss with Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli. The couple’s social media feed is flooded with the cutest of their holiday pictures. Anushka’s last Bollywood outing was Anand L Rai’s ZERO alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

