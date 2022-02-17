Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav and wrestler The Great Khali’s latest short series ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ has been winning hearts on the Internet. For Rajpal, who is known for his sleek comic timing and acting, life has come full circle with the series.

Rajpal Yadav said that the series allowed him to work in lighthearted comedy, something which he has always loved working on, “Growing up we all have lived through Chacha Chaudhary’s comic books. It felt like a full circle when I was offered the opportunity to play the smart, beloved, and witty Chacha. When it comes to work, I have always enjoyed lighthearted, easy narratives and the iconic ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ tops the genre.”

“I am honoured to be a part of this series and it is great to see that Moj is bringing alive what the audiences want the most, riding on to nostalgia and light-hearted entertainment”, Rajpal Yadav added.

An adaptation of the eponymous character from the comic books of Pran Studios, the series narrates the events from the life of the legendary character as he provides solutions along with his accomplice, Sabu. The series with each episode of 30 seconds, is currently available for streaming on short video platform Moj.

Khali, who plays Sabu in the series felt enriched by portraying the character on the screen, “Comedy and nostalgia have been keeping people alive in the toughest of the times, and the revival of ‘Chacha Choudhary’ on MOJ couldn’t have been timed better. It was an enriching experience to play Sabu alongside the very talented Rajpal and I had a great time bringing the fun videos to life meanwhile also entertaining viewers”

Commenting on the success of the mini-series, Saraansh Pran, Sr. Brand manager, Pran Studios said, “‘Chacha Chaudhary’ has been India’s most favourite comic Character. There’s hardly anyone who has not enjoyed Chacha Chaudhary epic adventure tales along with mighty Sabu. We at PRANS Entertainment have always focused on our IP Characters and prioritised delivering entertaining content.”

He further said, “MOJ as a platform has done really well to create short episodes of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu specially having personalities like Rajpal Yadav and The Great Khali performing the roles perfectly. The campaign has been a great success with all teams working hard.”

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations, Moj, added, “‘Chacha Chaudhary’ is one of India’s iconic comic characters, who has been part of growing years of every child, especially from the 80s and 90s. It was a great experience recreating the favorite characters with Pran Studios and India’s legendary personalities Rajpal Yadav and The Great Khali.”

“We are excited to see the extremely talented Moj creator, Prasad, playing the role of Binny Chachi. It is heartening to see the Moj community pour their love for this exclusive mini-series that has already garnered 40 million views and we are confident this number is only going to increase”, he concluded.

