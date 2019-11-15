Israeli Musician Eliezer Cohen Botzer Is Spilling The Beans About His Collab With Lucky Ali For ‘On My Way’

Israeli music artiste Eliezer Cohen Botzer has visited multiple Indian cities and is thankful to the country for its warmth. He is back in India with new music, a song titled “On my way”, with Indian singer Lucky Ali.

“India is a place that reflects warmness and an open heart. That is why so many Israelis (have been here) in the last two generations. India is part of our journey. I have lived here with family for a couple of years and was involved in a lot of different events and festivals,” Botzer told IANS.

“We love India. India lets us feel at home. We are very thankful,” said the 38-year-old, who has been to Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Ladakh, Manali, Varanasi and more.

Talking about joining forces with Lucky, he shared: “Our management had recommended that we do a collaboration with an Indian singer. We looked for a while…for someone to do our journey with.”

Then his team was exposed to Lucky’s music and performances.

“We felt a deep connection. Lucky is a fascinating person. He lives what he talks about, he sings what he lives. He is a friend to me, partner, teacher in so many aspects. It is a big honour to do such a beautiful journey together of recording and performing,” said Botzer.

Their new song, “On my way”, was unveiled just a few days ago.

“This song is one of the first songs that we worked on physically. Earlier we shared ideas on the Internet. It is a song of friendship, of dialogue, together that’s expressed in the song. It’s actually where we are going together on a journey. Here we are sharing our own experiences, our own understanding, and also wishing and praying together that the trip would be safe… to everyone,” said the musician.

It is part of an album titled “Lemalla”.

“Lemalla is higher aspect or manner or value inside of us. It is not in comparison to someone else… higher is in terms of deeper. It is in Hebrew,” he explained.

“This whole album touches different subjects of life, places that we connect with. It starts from friendship. My daughter and Lucky’s daughter have also sung with us on the album. They are amazing singers. It was a great opportunity to do a journey together,” he shared.

There are love songs too.

“Also, songs that are more of prayers connecting between different religions and culture… praying and singing together of just being together with the same universe,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!