Prithviraj Sukumaran & Lal Jose To Team Up For The Third Time

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran who was last seen on the big screen in Kalabhavan Shajohn‘s directorial Brother’s day has multiple projects lined up. The Malayalam actor who had bagged Kerala State Film Award in 2012 for his acting in Lal Jose’s directorial Ayalum Njanum Thammil will soon be teaming up with the filmmaker for the third time. Apart from Ayalum Njanum Thammil, the actor-director duo have also worked together for 2006 release Classmates.

As per a report from newindianexpress.com, the discussion between Lal Jose and Prithviraj is on and as if now it’s only at its initial stage. Hence, no other information or about the film genre is not known.

Prithviraj is all busy these days with director Sanchy’s Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The film also stars actor Biju Menon in the lead role.

The Ezra actor also has yet another film in his hands in form of Driving Licence which is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr. The Malayalam star in the film will be seen essaying the role of a superstar who is obsessed with cars. The commercial entertainer also has National Award winner Suraj Venjaramood in a major role. The latter in the film will be seen playing the role of a vehicle inspector.

