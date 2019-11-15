DeepVeer Anniversary: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Look Eternal As They Visit The Golden Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all over the internet right now and we are not complaining! The two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary as they are on a spiritual retreat. Today morning, the couple paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and you cannot miss the adorable pictures.

Yesterday, morning we saw Ranveer and Deepika all smiles visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple in the South, dressed in traditional attires. Today, the two visited the Golden Temple early in the morning looking gorgeous as always.

While Ranveer was dressed in a floral Sabyasachi sherwani paired with a koti, Deepika was seen wearing a wine colour Sabyasachi suit. She paired it with a polka dot dupatta and heavy neckpiece. A touch of sindoor completed her look and she looked eternal as always.

If you observe closely, this is not the first time the actress has worn this dress. She wore the same suit for one of her wedding functions. Meanwhile, The saree she wore yesterday was also the one that her mother-in-law gifted her as Shagun.

The two shared the pictures on Instagram. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer stand with their back towards the camera. Deepika wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!

@ranveersingh.”

Ranveer wrote, “ਤਿਨਾਮ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ 🙏🏽Overcome with sheer gratitude @deepikapadukone.”

Several other pictures that are viral include families of both the stars. Both her looks including her yesterday’s Kanjeevaram Saree and today’s Wine colour salwar suit are going viral and loved.

The couple last year got married in an intimate ceremony alongside Lake Como in Italy. Following which they celebrated their big leap with many receptions in India.

