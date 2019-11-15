Ayushmann Khurrana On Box Office Success: “A Responsibility Given To Me To Do Better Work”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently registered his seventh consecutive hit with “Bala“, and there is defiantly no stopping him right now as Ayushmann reveals that he wants to continue doing the “best films”.

Speaking to IANS, Ayushamnn has said, “I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor.”

The Vicky Donor actor further said, “They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that’s a little left of centre.”

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with “Vicky Donor” in 2012 maintains an enviable track record of nine hits out of 13 releases with the success of his last outing Bala.

On his successful run in showbiz, Ayushmann thanked his fans, saying “It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country. It feels like a responsibility given to me to do better work.”

Speaking about the audience’s appreciation of his work, Ayushmann says “result is a huge validation that my choices are a perfect match to what audiences want to see in theatres”.

“It’s a great zone for me to occupy because it gives me the freedom to express myself as an artist without the pressure of playing safe to deliver success. If today, people equate my kind of cinema to good cinema, that’s all that matters to me,” he concluded.

Ayushmann will be next seen in films like “Gulabo Sitabo” and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!