Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ truck is going on a road trip across nine cities in India creating a one-stop ‘Bholaa’ hub with fun activities and entertainment.

The makers have come up with a unique idea to ensure that the world of ‘Bholaa’ reaches the masses by announcing a special ‘Bholaa’ Yatra. The ‘Bholaa’ truck will be going to Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bholaa truck will be placed in a well-known location in each city and a fun-filled evening will be organised for the people of the cities. Audience can watch the trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa, participate in special activities and win Bholaa merchandise.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn posted a video on his instagram to inform his fans and audiences about the promotional tour with the caption, Marking the start of #BholaaYatra. Coming to your city soon! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch

The truck was flagged on March 11 by Ajay Devgn from Mumbai at an event and encouraging people to visit the truck and be part of the Bholaa Yatra.

‘Bholaa’ is all set to arrive on March 30.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Reacts To Box Office Failure Of Big Budget Bollywood Films, Says “It’s Our Fault Only, We Cant…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News