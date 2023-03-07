Bollywood star-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he had to maintain a “sensibility” and called it a “responsibility” about his fight sequence with a Trishul in ‘Bholaa’.

Talking about his fight sequence with a Trishul, a weapon used by lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, Ajay said: “I think it was very interesting. It was a little difficult but new too. We had to design, execute and perform it.”

“Had to maintain a sensibility and had a responsibility as I had a Trishul in my hand.”

‘Bholaa’ is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kaithia’ which was released in 2019. Ajay has directed the film and is starring in it as well. The film also features Tabu in a key role.

‘Bholaa’ is all set to release on March 30. The film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.

