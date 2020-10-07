Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Starrer Is Buzzing High In The Industry After The Teaser Release

The production house, Pooja Entertainment, made a record by becoming the first film in the world to finish shooting a film during the pandemic. The much anticipated espionage thriller Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar garnered a lot of eyeballs for its intriguing teaser which gave us an exciting sneak peek.

The high-end action teaser which was already trending on social media has become a rage amongst fans as well as the distributors in the industry. A glimpse of 3 different avatars of Akshay Kumar in the 80’s retro theme, is an absolute winner amongst all.

Amidst all the OTT releases this year, everyone is eagerly waiting for Bell Bottom which is heading for its theatrical release next year. The film has already created a stir amongst the audiences with its impressive teaser and the other glimpses from the film.

For film distributors and exhibitors, Bell Bottom is of utmost importance as it’s one of the top-notch production heavy film, which will be seeing a huge theatre release worldwide.

“It is heartening to see the response to the teaser of Bell Bottom, especially now when we have permission from The Ministry of Home Affairs to screen films in cinema halls from October 15 onwards. The joy with which people are responding to the teaser shows that the hunger for big-screen entertainment is alive and this is a positive news not just our industry but everyone who depends on it.” says Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas

“This teaser seems to be a sign of the good times that the exhibitors , in particular, have been waiting for since the pandemic shut us down. We can finally see a ray of hope at the end of a dark time, unlike any we have seen as an industry together. The teaser and the completion of Bell Bottom show that the film industry’s synergy, resilience, and adaptability are matchless. It will see through just any challenge. And we as exhibitors will continue to entertain our audience no matter what.” says Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Limited

“After waiting many months, we are thrilled that films like Bell Bottom, which are made for the big screen will now be shown and experienced the way they deserve to be. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to theatres and providing them a world class movie experience. This is also good news for everyone who earns a living through the ideation, production, and exhibition of films and whose livelihood was affected by the pandemic.” says Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO – Cinépolis India

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is set to release on April 2, 2021. It stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

