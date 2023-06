The upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, headlined by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be directly released on the OTT. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the World War II, has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for ‘Dangal’.

A source close to the development has said that the film revolves around the subject which is a little off beat and doesn’t fall in the category of an out and out commercial masala entertainer. The makers then decided that OTT will be the best suited medium for the exhibition of the film.

The film will now be released in October on Prime Video and an official announcement shall be made soon. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that ‘Bawaal’ will win over the audience’s love on OTT“.

The source further mentioned, “The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach”.

