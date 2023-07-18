Advertisement

With a riveting trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ that was launched on a massive scale in Dubai, the film has been teasing the audience, keeping them on their toes until it launches.

Responding to the overwhelming requests from their loyal and dedicated fans, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor organized a special screening event for a fortunate group of individuals who would have the privilege of watching the film before its global premiere. An occasion filled with anticipation and excitement, these fans were in for an unexpected twist as they encountered a minor delay due to a power outage at the cinema. However, this setback did not deter their spirits, for they knew that good things come to those who wait.

Despite the wait, the atmosphere inside the theater was electric for Bawaal. The fans were undeterred by the delay and, instead of frustration, awaited the film’s commencement with bated breath. The energy in the room reflected not only the immense adoration for the lead actors, Varun and Janhvi but also the infectious excitement of the audience for the film itself.

Just when the fans thought the surprises couldn’t get any better, Varun and Janhvi themselves made a spontaneous appearance at the end of the screening of their movie ‘Bawaal’. Their unexpected entrance sent shockwaves of delight through the crowd, igniting an eruption of fervor and delight. The duo graciously interacted with their fans, answering questions, posing for photographs, and even embracing a few lucky individuals. Varun took to Instagram Stories and posted a glimpse of the screening. He wrote: “The first fan screening for Bawaal. This means everything to us.”

This incredible reaction from the fans not only showcases the immense popularity of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor but also serves as a testament to the high anticipation surrounding Bawaal’s release. The rest of the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of this extraordinary cinematic offering – Bawaal, a timeless love story crafted under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s renowned production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. It is a cinematic masterpiece that promises to leave its audience captivated and enthralled.

Bawaal will exclusively premiere on Prime Video, becoming available to viewers in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on July 21.

