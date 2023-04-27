The gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to burn the dance floor with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’, the latest dance track from the highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘Chatrapathi’.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Mayur Puri, the track is a complete groovy masala number featuring Nushrratt in a sizzling avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish. Apart from their electric chemistry, ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ also treats fans to the actors’ dance moves that will leave you impressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the song, Tanishk Bagchi, “The song is very high energy, very sexy and just an overall fun dance track. Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with their vocals brought in just the right tonality to Nushrratt’s smouldering avatar and Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s swag.”

Adds Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bareilly Ke Bazaar is a very sensuous track and the beats are addictive – We tried bringing in a flavour and vibe that would appeal to the masses and can’t wait for them to hear it.”

Says Nakash Aziz, “It was great collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan and lending my voice to Sreenivas Bellamkonda. ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ is a fun dance track that audiences are going to love.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

Must Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Dodges The Clash With Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Chooses Another National Holiday For His Rohit Shetty Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News