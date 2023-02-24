Popular singer and composer late Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri talked about her father and remembered how he composed and sang the romantic track ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ from the 1989 film ‘Prem Pratigyaa’ starring Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit.

She along with the grandson of the ‘disco king’ of Bollywood, Swastik Bansal, popularly known as Rego B is appearing on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ as the celebrity guest for the special episode of ‘Celebrating Bappi Da’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rema enjoyed the performances by contestants on the show and praised Bidipta Chakraborty for her beautiful voice and melodious rendition of the songs ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

Rema went down memory lane and recalled her father, Bappi Lahiri, and said: “The song selection is fantastic. My father had composed ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ for Mithun Da. It was such a romantic and melodious song, that my father sang it for Mithun Da. It sounded so well, on screen, it was so in sync that it became the epic song of all time. Even ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, you beautifully sang a difficult song, with expression.”

From ‘Raat Baaki’, ‘Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ to ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, there is a huge list of Bappi Lahiri’s famous tracks that will keep echoing in our ears forever. The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh amazed the judges and guests dedicated their performances to the ace singer and composer.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Amid Javed Akhtar Row, Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Tapping On RRR’s ‘Naacho Naacho’ Goes Viral On Social Media – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News