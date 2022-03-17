Akshay Kumar is known to take the risky projects turning them into box office gold and we call that ‘Akshay’s Touch’ (referring to Midas’ touch for those who didn’t get it). But, Bachchhan Paandey could be a different story and even a riskier attempt altogether.

It could either repeat what Laxmii did (remaking a back-then-popular film and making a pretty below-average product) or it could go the Rowdy Rathore way (taking influence from a popular film and giving a unique style to make it fresh). What do you guys think it could lead to be?

Jigarthanda is an almost 8 years old film which surely would be a challenge for Farhad Samji and the team to tweak things to make them fresh for today. There might be mild spoilers ahead, but it won’t ruin your experience with this film (we promise!). The film which Siddharth’s (played by Kriti Sanon in Bachchhan Paandey) character directs would seem to be a pretty lame arc to repeat in this one.

Karthik Subbaraj, director of Jigarthanda, smartly balances the cycle of drama and humour which could be a huge task for Farhad who leans towards comedy a bit more. Bobby Simha’s Sethu won National Award for his film, but remember the film was named as Jigarthanda and not Assault Kumar (Sethu’s character name in the film).

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey is titled on the villain’s name and there we could sense if the film is all about him and nothing else around. What made Jigarthanda ‘Jigarthanda‘ were also things apart from Sethu’s character, we hope the same is followed for this film as well.

