The Kashmir Files has taken the world by storm and how! Ever since it has released, it making the right kind of noise. The film is receiving applause from Kashmiri Pandits for showing their Genocide in the valley. As the film continues to grab headlines, we have come across an interesting fact about the film that anyone hardly knows.

Advertisement

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is doing exceptionally well at the box office. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a poster that shared an incident about the film being stalled by the people of Dehradun while they were shooting for Chinmay Mandlekar’s scene. Sharing the same, Vivek wrote, “True story. #TheKashmirFiles.” The poster sees Chinmay Mandlekar’s characters from his Marathi film and TKF where he played Bitta Karate.

It read, “Remember the starting scene of The Kashmir Files where Farooq Ahmed Bitta was shouting anti-Indian slogans! The shooting of that scene was done in Dehradun. Role of Bitta was done by Chinmay Mandlekar and the role of terrorists who were standing near him were the local people of Dehradun.”

“Locals happily participated in shooting scene but they soon forced the filmmakers to stop the shooting when they heard the anti-Indian slogans in the script! Filmmakers had to convince local people that this movie is not anti-Indian. Also, Chinmay Mandlekar showed his previous Marathi movies to local people in which he played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!” read the image further.

The locals then agreed to do let them shoot but on this condition. “Finally locals allowed them to do shooting with the strict condition that filmmakers and especially Chinmay Mandlekar should shout the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai once the shooting scene is over!” it concluded saying.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is declared tax-free in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. The film, which has already made a total collection of Rs 79 crore at the box office, will touch the 100 crore mark within a day or two.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Se*y AF In This Neon Halter Neck Bikini From Pathaan’s Leaked Photos, Summer Just Got Unbearable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube