The track Saare Bolo Bewafa from Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey has taken over the Internet. The song features Aroosa Khan, whose energetic dance number caught the eyes of many.

Advertisement

A source informs, “Aroosa Khan has become a sensation post the success of the song Saare Bolo Bewafa with people showering praises of her confident and effortless dancing skills.”

Advertisement

“Interestingly, the day she signed her debut film Bachchhan Paandey is the day she received her law degree. So it’s like a double whammy for Aroosa.”

Saare Bolo Bewafa actress Aroosa Khan is making her big Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Misra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Reacts To Rumours That He Divorced Kiran Rao Over Alleged Affair With Fatima Sana Shaikh: “There Was No One Back Then, No One Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube