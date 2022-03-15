Debutante Aroosa Khan has been hugely appreciated for her performance in the popular chartbuster ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

Aroosa plays a pivotal role in ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, taking the narrative ahead. Aroosa reveals her rigorous prep process for the song.

She said: “I am truly flattered with the response coming my way. Firstly, ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ was not an easy song to perform considering the high-on-energy dance steps. Secondly, I was wondering if I would be able to match up to the choreographer and Akshay sir’s expectations since it’s an energetic dance number.”

Aroosa ensured to leave no stone unturned making the song look appealing on screen.

“Since it was my first song opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, I wanted to give my best and trained for it rigorously for over a month till the time I was confident enough to shoot it,” she reveals.

The big-ticket release proved to be a double whammy for Aroosa.

She added: “Interestingly, the day I signed my debut film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is the day when I had received my law degree. I am grateful to Sajid sir (Nadiadwala) for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a big-scale masala entertainer like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and special thank you to director Farhad Samji, Ganesh masterji and Mukesh Chhabra for making me a part of the film. I had a whale of a time working with a stellar cast like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. I couldn’t have asked for more,” she concludes.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.

