As we all know that cinemas were closed for nearly eighteen month and then everything shifted to OTT platforms and now finally the time we’ve all been waiting for has come. All cinema halls in Maharashtra and India will be allowed to open after 22 October 2021 and finally, Babloo Bachelor starring Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Tejashri Pradhan is also releasing this Friday in cinemas.

So, here are the five reasons why you should definitely watch Babloo Bachelor in your nearest theaters this Friday!

1. Great Storylines:- Who doesn’t like the combination of confusion, drama, and comedy. Plus the trailer of this film does look very promising, interesting, mysterious, and has a unique story.

2. Authentic Performances:- The Indian film industry has many renowned actors that give their best in the movies and Sharman Joshi is one of them. Pooja Chopra shows her spectacular acting skills as Avantika and Tejashri Pradhan Played a promising role as Swati in this film. While singing and dancing are often part of Indian film, the performers bring genuine emotion and memorable performances to their roles.

3. Outstanding Music:- This movie has entertaining songs which are just perfect to dance to or to romance for couples who are deeply in love. In this movie Singers like Arijit Singh, Pappon, Bappi Lahiri, Shreya Ghoshal, Jeet Gannguli, Dev Negi, and Aakansha Sharma each and everyone sang so well. This film is a total package of entertainment, and you can never see a Bollywood movie without experiencing a great soundtrack.

4. Stunning Shooting Locations:- Lucknow is one of the shooting locations where you can see beautiful houses and rich culture in this film. All the shoot locations in this movie that appeared in the trailer are looking amazing and eye-catching as the film is very beautifully shot.

5. Spectacular Looks:- In this movie’s trailer, we can clearly see Sharman Joshi’s stunning suits and ethnic wear which will create a new trend this Diwali. Pooja Chopra and Tejashri Pradhan’s outfits both ethnic and western which we can see in the trailer are stunning, Up to date, and ravishing! Almost all the Bollywood actors have always been in the news because of their unique yet stylish fashion quotient. Many fans take fashion inspiration from these celebrities. Whether it is ethnic wear or western wear, you can always slay the look by taking inspiration from this movie.

