Sharman Joshi is a talented actor who is very well known for his comic timing as well as serious acting stints and complex roles. But did you know, the actor who celebrates his birthday today didn’t want to be a star initially? Well, this is true, and the profession he wanted to follow is something miles away from the entertainment world. The actor wished to pursue law and become a lawyer.

In a throwback interview, the 3 Idiots actor opened up about the same and how exactly he landed up being an actor. Here the story from the horse’s mouth.

In an article carried by Glamsham in 2014, Sharman Joshi opened up about becoming a lawyer. The Rang De Basanti actor said, “Yes, it is true that I aspired to study law. While in college I was passionate to become a lawyer but when I participated in college plays I received huge applause and my college friends insisted me to try luck in cinema.”

Sharman Joshi further added, ”Since my father was a popular Gujarati film actor hence getting break in film was not a big deal for me but I felt before joining films I must prove my credentials in theater. My father too supported me.”

He concluded by saying, ”However I had made up my mind that if I succeeded in theatre only then I will join films or else continue my studies and become a lawyer.”

Can you image Sharman Joshi as a lawyer? Well, we are happy he succeeded in theatre; else, we would have missed out on seeing memorable characters like Sukhi (Rang De Basanti), Laxman (Golmaal), Raju Rastogi (3 Idiots) and more on the silver screen.

Well, we believe he would have turned out to be an actor anyway, given that his father, Arvind Joshi, and his aunt are veterans of Gujarati theatre and Gujarati films.

Happy Birthday, Sharman Joshi. We are delighted you are an actor and not a lawyer though we would love to see you play the character on the big screen soon.

