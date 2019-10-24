Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala Makers Finally Open Up About Don’t Be Shy Controversy

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy Bala is among the most interesting upcoming Bollywood films. The trailer of the film is a hit and the music is rising on the popularity charts as well.

However, Bala has got its own share of troubles. From the controversies of stealing someone else’s story idea to its clash with similar film Ujda Chaman to Don’t Be Shy song controversy, the makers have dealt and are dealing with so much at the same time.

The Bala makers have no come out and have spoken up about the Don’t Be Shy Controversy and have denied the claim of Dr.Zeus of plagiarising his song. The makers in an official statement have finally revealed that they own the official rights of the song.

“Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr.Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of ‘Don’t Be Shy,’ which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam and directed Amar Kaushik.” the statement read.

The statement further reads, “Featuring music re-created by Sachin – Jigar and lyrics by Badshah and Mellow D, the video of this mane-efficient track have to be seen to be believed. Karman Entertainment is the UK based company which is the copyright owner of the original song, Don’t Be Shy and have issued a legitimate license to Maddock Films to create a vision for Bala.”

Bala is slated to release on November 7, 2019.

