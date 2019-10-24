Dabangg 3 BEST Memes: As Salman Khan’s Craze Storm The Internet, Netizens Get Their Creative Juices Flow

The trailer of Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar was unveiled yesterday. With D3, the actor will be back as the cop Chulbul Pandey and Sona will be seen as his wife, Rajjo.

The trailer has all the elements – drama, action, romance and entertainment. The seetimaar dialogues are a winner in this trailer which assures that the film will strike the right chord with the audience.

While a lot of people loved the trailer, some used these dialogues and scenes to create memes. Many Twitteratis used the dialogues ‘Marenge bhi hum aur bachaayenge bhi hum’, ‘Bilkul nahi, sapne me bhi nahi’ and others to share these hilarious memes.

Some even took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha when she failed to answer a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

When your professor sets a difficult paper but gives good marks in internal exams. #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/ykGraMncWH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2019

Nobody

3 years old me after doing toilet#Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/LyLPyWsRgn — Mahesh Basnet (@sulphur_99) October 23, 2019

still she's thinking sanjivani booty kis ke lie thi? #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/jI9tNia4C6 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 23, 2019

When mom beats You Alot But Also Saves You From Beating of Father 😂 😂 #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/jANya0gvWC — CHULBUL RADHE 😎 (@Being__RADHE) October 23, 2019

Coming to the film, Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudheva. The film stars actor Kiccha Sudeep as the main villain. It is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019.

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and Prabhudheva will collaborate again for a film titled Radhe. The film is slated for Eid 2020 release. The makers recently shared posters from the film. However, they are yet to announce the leading lady of Radhe. At the event, Salman cleared the rumours of the film being a sequel to Wanted. He said that this is going to be bigger than his 2008 film.

