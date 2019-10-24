Here’s Why Ujda Chaman Actress Maanvi Gagroo Loves Being Workaholic

Actress Maanvi Gagroo feels calm while working on multiple projects, and says being busy lets her rejuvenate.

“It has been crazy in 2019 and I couldn’t be happier. Not to glorify workaholism, but I haven’t felt this productive in a really long time,” Maanvi said.

“While all of my projects like ‘Tripling‘, ‘Four More Shots Please!‘, ‘Ujda Chaman‘ and now ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan‘, have kept me super busy, they’ve also given me time to travel. I’ve been to locations I might or might not have gone to on my own. They’ve given me time to rejuvenate between projects,” she said.

The actress said she made sure she “rested whenever I could, stole some me-time whenever I could and catch up with friends and family whenever I could”.

“All in all, it’s been a joyous year. And here’s to a busier, more productive year ahead,” she added.

Maanvi stepped into the acting field with the television show “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” in 2007.

She is looking forward to the release of “Ujda Chaman“, which highlights the plight of a young man, who suffers from premature balding.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also features Sunny Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor. Presented by Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

