Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay’s Sports-Action Drama To Release In 4200 Screens

Vijay fans can’t keep calm as their wait to catch their favourite star’s much-awaited release Bigil is just a day away. Cine goers have been lining up in large numbers outside theatres in Tamil Nadu and other southern states to book tickets. There also have been reports that the fans are patiently waiting in long queues for hours to get tickets despite not so good climatic conditions (rain) for Bigil.

The first-day show of Bigil in major theatres in Tamil Nadu is already been pre-booked and theatres are expected to go housefull this festive season. Cine-goers and Vijay fans are expected to turn up in large numbers in theatres this holiday season on Diwali.

It will be no less than a celebration inside theatres too as one thing is for sure that Vijay’s fans are sure to cheer, whistle and clap for each and every scene featuring Vijay. Especially for his entrance, action sequences, and songs.

The latest news related to the film is, Bigil‘s producer Archana Kalapathi recently during Twitter interaction with fans revealed that the magnum opus will be releasing in 4000 to 4200 screens worldwide. She also confirmed that the film is made with a budget of whopping 180 crores and they have already recovered 200 crores following the film’s pre-release business.

Talking about the film, so far the trailer, songs, and posters of Bigil have been very well received by the audience.

The film has Vijay in dual roles, as the superstar will be seen donning the roles of a football player and a local don.

Bigil has Nayanthara opposite Vijay in lead along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu along with others in major roles.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by Atlee Kumar and the songs for the film is been helmed by music composer A.R Rahman.

