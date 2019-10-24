Salman Khan Wants Media To Ask Him “Aap Shaadi Kab Karoge?” – Dabangg 3 Trailer Launch Masti

The trailer launch of Dabangg 3 yesterday in Mumbai saw Salman Khan being his candid best. The superstar was in a fun mood and hence, every question that was asked got a witty reply from the actor.

When a media person asked Salman Khan how does he feel that he’s become a Mother Teresa of Bollywood for launching so many new talents in Bollywood. Khan was asked to comment on being the reason that several actors are earning their livelihood because of his help. While the question was quite interesting, Salman Khan gave a hilarious response to this.

The Dabangg actor answered, “The question you asked was an answer in itself.” He joked, “I’ll give you a better question than this which irritates me a lot. Ask me ‘Aap Shaadi Kab Karoge?’ (When are you getting married?)”.

As soon as Salman Khan said this, the journalists asked him when is he planning to get married. The actor kept smiling and didn’t answer the question. Immediately Arbaaz Khan joked and told the journalist to ask, “Kya Aap Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?” Salman started laughing hearing Arbaaz’s comment.

Watch the video below:

Well, it’s a million-dollar question that when is Salman Khan getting married! No one except for the star knows it when it’s really happening.

Coming to Dabangg 3, the film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!