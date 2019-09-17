Ayushmann Khurrana has wished Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of his new film “Dream Girl“, on his birthday. The actor incidentally celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and he added said that the film’s success is the best birthday gift for both of them.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and shared a still from the set of the film. He wrote: “Happy Bday Raaj Shandilya @writerraj! This was day-1 of shoot of #Dreamgirl on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura. This film’s success has been the best bday gift for us. Shine on my friend!”

Raaj replied to Ayushmann’s tweet, “Thankkkk uuuu sooo much bhai for ur love, blessings & support…#DREAMGIRL is d biggest gift for me…#KaramhiPOOJAhai”.

Scriptwriter Raaj Shaandilyaa’s debut directorial “Dream Girl“, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, is currently seeing a dream run at the box office since releasing last Friday. The comedy flick collected Rs 44.57 crore since its release on September 13.

Prior to turning director for “Dream Girl“, Raaj has written dialogues for movies like “Welcome Back“, “Freaky Ali” and “Jabariya Jodi“. He has also worked actively on television as a scriptwriter.

