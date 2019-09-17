Sidharth Malhotra Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Football Club Featuring Ranbir Kapoor? Is Alia Bhatt The Reason?

Several Bollywood celebrities are football freaks and are spotted enjoying the game in free time. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan and others are seen playing Football during weekends in Mumbai.

These actors and other celebrities play under All Stars Football Club and actor Sidharth Malhotra too is a part of it. But from last few days, Sidharth is missing from the field. The report in SpotboyE states that their source contacted the actor but he is in no mood to return.

It is learnt that the club approaches celebrities every quarter, but Sidharth has refused to join. The reason behind it is said that Sidharth’s ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is actively associated with the club, hence the actor is in no mood to return to the action.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Marjaavaan along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The movie is being directed by Milap Zaveri and slated to release in November 2019.

Director Milap Zaveri recently showed the trailer of “Marjaavaan” to John Abraham and he is so impressed with the trailer that the actor has decided to move the release date of “Pagalpanti”. This step has ensured that “Marjaavaan” will get a solo release on November 8.

John was so impressed that he decided to move the release of his upcoming film “Pagalpanti“, making sure that “Marjaavaan“, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), gets a solo release.

John said: “‘Marjaavaan‘ will benefit from a solo window and Bhushan agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer while Nikkhil is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!