Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in his new Instagram post on Wednesday, in a black T-shirt and a printed black-and-white muffler. The actor describes his mood in the frame as “being myself”.

“There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself,” Ayushmann wrote as the caption.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently started the reading of “Doctor G”, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film is a campus comedy and will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

He recently wrapped up the Northeast schedule of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming thriller “Anek”. Sharing his experience shooting the film in the northeast Ayushmann Khurrana had written, “I have always looked forward to discovering the unexplored. So, my trip to the northeast truly touched my heart. I experienced so much beauty, so much love from people, so much character and diversity of our country, that it will always remain one of my most special trips that helped me discover more about my beautiful country.”

Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming release also includes “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

