Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi Pednekar: A Rare On-Screen Couple Acing The Combination Of Experiments & Commerce

We all admire Ayushmann Khurrana’s sense of choosing scripts. In the past few years, he has developed a great skill in doing films which have something fresh to offer and are commercially successful too.

Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and now Bala. He has hit the bull’s eye with all of them. Initially, his films used to take dull openings but later with good word of mouth, they’d sustain at the Box Office and turn into major successes. But off late, thanks to the goodwill he has created, Ayushmann has built his own market and people trust him enough to book tickets for his film on the first day itself.

Even Article 15 took much better opening than many of his comedy films which released earlier. That’s the kind of commercial viability he has brought to the table along with time.

But along with Ayushmann, I feel Bhumi Pednekar also deserves a worthy mention. Starting from their first film together Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and now Bala, they have addressed social stigmas and have initiated conversations that are otherwise considered awkward. DLKH talked about body shaming, SMS was about erectile dysfunction and Bala again addresses the issue of body shaming and skin shaming. All three had a very light-hearted yet healthy take on these topics and that’s why the audience lapped them up.

DLKH was a sleeper Hit with a business of 30 crores, SMS did a business of 41.90 crores and were again a Hit. Now Bala has just opened but looks like yet another Hit on cards if we go by the kind of opening the film has got and the public reaction.

So, a big congratulations to this new age onscreen couple which is very well balancing the dicey combination of experiments and commerce. More power to you, Ayushmann & Bhumi!

