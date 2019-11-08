Rajinikanth Reveals His 3 All-Time Favourite Films & One Of Them Stars Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth’s stardom knows no bound. People worship the megastar and are always eager to know little details about him. However, Rajinikanth has been very secretive about his personal life and he doesn’t like to share anything with others. But what if we tell you that Rajinikanth finally revealed his three go-to movies and it included one starring Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth was the chief guest for the statue unveiling ceremony of his guru K Balachander today. He graced the event on the request of Kamal Haasan, who had organised the whole event. After unveiling the statue, Kamal and Rajini spoke about Balachander and the admiration they have on each other.

Speaking at the event, he opened up about his all-time favourite movies and said, “God Father, Thiruvilaiyadal and Hey Ram are my three go-to movies when I don’t have anything to watch. I have seen Hey Ram almost 30 to 40 times.” Well, we think Rajinikanth and Kamal fans will be very glad to hear this

Kamal too said that both of them are each other’s fans.

In other news, yesterday Kamal Haasan completed 60 years in cinema. Rajinikanth, who has been a very good friend of Kamal, also congratulated the actor on this achievement.

Kamal Haasan also unveiled the motion poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar, which is going viral on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!