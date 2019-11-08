Rashmika Mandanna SLAMS A Troll For Harassing & Calling Her ‘Dagar’ (Prostitute)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who made her acting debut with Kannada venture Kirk Party in 2016 is one of the most sought after actresses in South Industry. The actress in her 3 years acting career has proved her acting mettle at a very the short span of time with films like Geetha Govindam, Chalo among others.

The actress who has a whopping 3.1 million followers on Instagram is quite active on the photo and video sharing app. The actress also has often fallen target to trollers like many other actors, but most of the time like other celebs she chooses to ignore. But this time things went too far. It happened such that a troller shared a collage of the Dear Comrade actress on social media calling her international dagar (which in Kannada means prostitute).

It didn’t take much time before the actress came across that particular post which was shared by meme page Trollaya Namaha. Following which the actress took on Instagram and shared the same collage along with a strong message.

The actress wrote, “I don’t know what you guys get out of doing this to us actors. Is it because we are a soft target to you? public figure doesn’t mean you can target us ruthlessly. A lot of you keep saying ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally do. Say anything you want about our work you have the right..but no one has the right to say anything about our families or our personal lives. No actor deserves this crap. Because let me tell you this-being an actor is not easy-each and every profession deserves atmost respect. I think people need to start first respecting one another. Congratulations whoever did this, You’ve managed to hurt me, didn’t think of were capable of doing that but what’s to follow is on you.”

From the professional front, the actress who was last seen in Dear Comrade opposite Vijay Deverakonda has two big releases lined up in the form of Sarileru Neekkvvaru opposite Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin.

