Disha Patani On Working With Salman Khan In Radhe & Bharat: “There’s This Aura About Him That Makes You Feel Comfortable”

Disha Patani is definitely on roll with the success of her films. She is also doing multiple interesting projects in future and that has made her talk of the town. Meanwhile, the actress has started the shooting for her upcoming films ‘KTina‘ and ‘Radhe‘.

In KTina the actress would be seen in a Punjabi avatar and in Radhe the actress is sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the second time after Bharat.

Disha is surely in the awe of superstar Salman Khan and elaborating on the same, she says. “There’s too much in there for me to choose one to be honest. Salman sir is one of the most humble and kind people I’ve ever come across. There’s this aura about him that makes you feel comfortable around him even though he’s one of the biggest superstars in India. Watching him work is nothing short of inspiring. So to sum up, I can’t decide on any one specific thing!”

Recently, Disha shared a picture in a white outfit from the Muhrat pooja of Radhe and looked astounding.

Disha Patani will also be seen in Malang which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu alongside her.

