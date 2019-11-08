Piyush Mishra On Increasing Rate Of Broken Marriages: “Today’s Generation Not Ready For Adjustments”

Today’s generation is not willing to adjust in life, which has lead to an increasing number of broken marriages, feels actor-poet Piyush Mishra.

“Today’s generation is not ready for adjustments. They think marriage is just a normal thing but marriage is all about adjustments. Marriage is all about compromising for one another, and settling down with each other. Nowadays, marriages are just being treated as flings, where getting married and taking a divorce is easy for everyone. But, in a marriage it is important to adjust whether you agree with each other or not,” he said.

Mishra’s latest short film “Katran” sheds light on the decaying marriage of a couple. The story focuses on a crumbling relationship of an elderly couple. They decide to end 36 years of marriage but realise that in obscure corners of their house still reside little bits of love that will bring them together again.

“I play an old man in ‘Katran’. The film deals with an elderly couple. After 36 years of marriage realise they are not happy with each other. So, they decide to part ways and divorce each other.”

“Katran” marks the directorial debut of writer Prem Singh and also stars Alka Amin. The short film is produced by Shashi Prakash Chopra and co-produced by Dheeraj Jindal has been released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and is available on their YouTube channel.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!