Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his knack for off-beat scripts and roles, was on Saturday appointed as the National Ambassador of Child Rights for UNICEF India.

As a part of his duties, Ayushmann will work with UNICEF to ensure the rights of every child to survive, thrive, and be protected besides promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them.

“It is truly an honour to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most,” Ayushmann Khurrana said.

Ayushmann was appointed as UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

Most recently, he focused on inclusion and non-discrimination through gender-inclusive sports on World Children’s Day 2022 with Sachin Tendulkar, Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, and girls and boys participating in the event from across India.

Welcoming Ayushman as the National Ambassador for Child Rights, Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children. He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes.”

She added, “And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion. We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality – and towards a better future for every child.”

