Avengers: Endgame VS Kalank At The Box Office – Who Will Rule April? 

It’s been a golden phase for the Indian box office, with most of the notable releases turning out to be a bona fide success. Coming to the next month’s releases, the arrival of Karan Johar’s Kalank and Avengers: Endgame is sure to set the cash registers ringing.

Planning to watch any of the recent movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

The year of 2019 is being a splendid one with movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, and now Kesari, keeping the ticket counters engaged. Also, over the years Hollywood has established its firm hold in India, especially with the superhero genre and latest example being Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Talking about Kalank, the movie is releasing on 17th April i.e. Mahavir Jayanti and enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days. As of now, every aspect including its songs and trailer, has worked in the favour of the movie. The ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, too, ensures of huge footfalls right from the word go. Also, the film is helmed by 2 States fame, Abhishek Varman, plus the backing of Dharma Productions ensures excellent hype and awareness for the movie.

On the other hand, one of the much-anticipated releases of recent times, Avengers: Endgame is set to explode the box office on 26th April 2019. Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018, shattered all the records by raking a massive sum of approx 222 crores in India. In fact, India was amongst the top 5 contributors to its box office business. Recently, it was reported that online booking site Fandango, went down due to the rush in pre-booking sales for Avengers: Endgame.

All said and done, Karan Johar’s Kalank is all set for a terrific ride at the box office till Avengers: Endgame hit the screens, which will put up stiff competition given its extraordinary buzz amongst the movie buffs.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!