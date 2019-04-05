Box Office: Badla Has Another Good Week, Luka Chuppi brings In Audiences Too

Badla had another good week as 5.25 crores more came in at the box office. Compared to the third week of 11.12 crores, this is a good hold. Audience word of mouth continues to be strong for this Sujoy Ghosh directed film which is the biggest success ever in the crime thriller genre.

What is all the more remarkable is the fact that the collections are better than what Notebook has collected in its first week (4.50 crores approx.) which pretty much conveys how well has Badla been holding strong at the Box Office.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is set to collect 88-90 crore in its lifetime and is a solid Superhit.

Same holds good for Luka Chuppi too which earned 1.70 crores in its fifth week. The week before it had earned 4.04 crores at the Box Office and considering the number of films that are currently in the running, this one has been a fair hold.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have delivered a solid Superhit here with this Dinesh Vijan production that has earned 92.73 crores so far and is still counting. The film was expected to have a lifetime of 93 crores till last week but would now stretch to 94 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

