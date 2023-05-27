After films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Panga’, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is now all set to direct a magnum opus of epic proportions.

Based on the life of Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai, the film has been in discussions for sometime and will go on floors in the near future.

Devika Rani, extremely beautiful and talented was titled the ‘First Lady of Indian cinema’ by her fans; Himanshu Rai, on the other hand was one of the pioneers of Indian cinema, an actor par excellence, a star and an astute businessman.

In 1934, the duo went on to set up Bombay Talkies, India’s first professional film studio that dominated cinema in India for a decade.

Born with an innate passion for storytelling, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari embarked on her journey as a filmmaker, armed with a determination to create meaningful and authentic cinema. Her distinctive style is a seamless blend of nuanced storytelling, relatable characters, and a keen eye for detail, making her films a testament to her extraordinary craft.

She now brings this expertise to the magnum opus, which is touted to be the most challenging project she has taken on this far.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has joined hands with a big Indian film studio for the project which is being planned on an elaborate scale. It is currently in the scripting stage.

It will be interesting to watch the real life story of those who are responsible to gift huge and legendary creative artists to Indian cinema like Raj Kapoor, Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar etc.

