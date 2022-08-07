Indian singer Armaan Malik got a chance to meet Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen.

Armaan, who reimagined Sheeran‘s version of 2step and collaborated with him for it, took to social media to share a picture from their rendezvous.

In the caption space, Armaan Malik wrote: “Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with @teddysphotos to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night”

Much before their collaboration 2Step, Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik share a similar career trajectory and a certain forever-like flavour of music. Recently, Armaan released the love anthem ‘You’.

Meanwhile, Armaan was recently making a lot of noise over her birthday bash. He was spotted alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and their banter was talk of the town.

