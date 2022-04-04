Music maestro AR Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the Grammys 2022.

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ tweeted a selfie where he and his son can be seen sitting at the ceremony.

The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt.

Several of his fans commented under the pictures saying that the Oscar winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project.

The much-awaited Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artistes like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. performing at the event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made an appearance at the ceremony through a pre-recorded video in which he urged the viewers to support his nation in their fight against the Russian invasion.

A week after the Oscars, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the ‘In Memoriam’ section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys’ 2022 In Memoriam section paid their heartfelt tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also honoured.

Lata Mangeshkar, lovingly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, passed away on January 6 due to multiple organ failure aged 92.

The fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood’s biggest musical awards night.

This did not go down well with fans.

A user wrote: “A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India’s most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for ‘global’ music- only American.”

“Grammy’s s*** for not including Lata Mangeshkar for the memoriam section. she’s one of the most iconic voices to ever grace this earth. just proves once again how isolated the grammy’s are and how they fail to include legendary voices known by billions. yes, billions,” said another.

A fan said he feels sad that “Lata Mangeshkar wasn’t mentioned once”.

