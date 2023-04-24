Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Shake A Leg On 'Elevated' But There's A Funny Twist To This 'Dance Pe Chance' - Watch

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh’s song ‘Elevated’ in a new video.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.

Virat Kohli is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka Sharma is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he’s heard saying: “Aah.”

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress captions the video with “Dance Pe Chance,” a song which featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

