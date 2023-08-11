Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is currently gearing up for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) premiere of his upcoming directorial ‘Kennedy’, has shared the reason behind making his cult-classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

While, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is his most unanimously loved film, the director has often said that the film has changed his life but not for good because people now watch all his films with the imprint of ‘GoW’ on their minds, something that Kashyap considers a disadvantage and an injustice to his films that have come after ‘GoW’.

The director recently spoke with IANS about the film which was released in two parts, back in 2012.

Anurag, who started his career with ‘Satya’ (he shared the screenwriting credits with Saurabh Shukla), said that he always tried to make something which is radically different from his past works.

He told IANS: “My reason for making ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was that I had never seen such stupid gangsters. They have been fighting for over three generations and still couldn’t make peace with each other and couldn’t figure out why they were lusting after revenge. I found humour in that, I stuck to it and ran along with it.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is known to be a landmark in indie cinema of India as it introduced many talents, almost all of whom have gone to become influential names in Hindi cinema including Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Cannes return ‘Masaan’ and the recently release ‘Made in Heaven 2’, who served as the chief assistant director to Kashyap on ‘GoW’.

Anurag further mentioned, “These people might call themselves gangsters and hold the power but from outside if you look at it through a birds’ eye view, they are a bunch of really stupid people, and I found it very funny that they call themselves gangsters. The film works primarily because it’s funny in the context of a gangster film.”

