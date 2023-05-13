Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as Mulk, Article 15, Ra.One and the most recent ‘Bheed’, had a walk down the memory lane.

Taking to his Instagram, the director shared pictures from the Day 1 of shooting of his films ‘Ra.One’ and ‘Mulk’ in two separate posts.

The first picture shared by Anubhav Sinha shows him in the company of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The two can be seen in an intense conversation as the director appears to be explaining something to his actor.

Anubhav Sinha captioned the picture: “Shoot Day 1 #Mulk. I so miss him.”

The other post shared by Anubhav shows Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan doing pooja with the director on the first day of shoot on ‘Ra.One’.

Anubhav Sinha wrote in the caption: “Shoot Day 1 #Ra.One. what a ride that still goes on.”

Ra.One is considered to be a game-changer in Indian animation and VFX. However, the film was a commercial disaster that failed to impress the audience because of its storytelling.”

