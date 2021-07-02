Rejections are part of life. When an aspiring actor steps into the film industry, he/she has to go through several rejections before landing on a breakout role. Rejections can sometimes leave a scar on your mind. Now senior actor Anu Kapoor recalls a rejection that disturbed him mentally.

He is one of the senior actors in Bollywood and is well known for his peculiar style, great sense of humour and fantastic baritone voice. His performances in Mr. India, Mashaal, Vicky Donor, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Jolly LLB 2 to name a few were widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. He even won several awards for his performances and the prestigious National Award being one of them.

Now during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Annu Kapoor opened up about the first rejection he faced. He said, “Rejection hi rejection hai. Acceptance kaha hua hai. Itna sab karne ke baad rejection hi hua hai (There’s only been rejection. When has there been acceptance despite doing all this and more)”.

Throwing some light on the incident wherein he faced the first rejection during his time at the prestigious film school National School of Drama. Annu Kapoor said, “There was a play happening at NSD which was being directed by Barry John. He asked everyone to perform and said that when you perform, I will evaluate and when I perform you evaluate. I ended up being the top scorer but I did not have the face for the role and it went to someone else. I was mentally disturbed by the incident and that was the first and last time I was disturbed. I was upset with this rejection. When I got the most marks why wasn’t I given the role? They were like you have the marks but not the face for the character.”

So what do you think about Annu Kapoor’s revelation about the first rejection he faced before foraying into the world of cinema. Let us know in the comments.

