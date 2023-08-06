Annu Kapoor is a renowned name in the Bollywood industry, and over the years, he has done some commendable work in Hindi cinema. The actor often makes headlines for his controversial take on political, social, and entertainment topics but never truly shies away from expressing his thoughts. In a recent interview, Annu called billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani a ‘struggler’ and scroll below to read the scoop.

The actor was recently going viral on social media after he slammed director Nitesh Tiwari for his adaptation of Ramayana. This came after Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ was criticised by fans which was also based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The film starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, and the makers were hugely bashed online for portraying characters and dialogues.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Annu Kapoor, in an interview with Times Now, said, “Mujhe iss Prithvi pe ek aisa insaan bata do jo struggle nahi kar raha hai. Aapko struglee lagta hai ki sirf dhan ka hai, ya yash ka hai. Aap agar Mukesh Ambani se bhi puchenge, unka bhi struggle hai, wo bhi struggler hai.” (Show me one person in this world who is not struggling. You think struggle is only about money and fame, but if you ask Mukesh Ambani also, even he has struggles, even he is a struggler.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Annu Kapoor will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ananya Panday. The film is all set to release on August 25th, 2023.

What are your thoughts on the actor calling businessman Mukesh Ambani a struggler in his latest interview? Tell us in the space below.

